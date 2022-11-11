TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $27.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:TIXT opened at $19.87 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
