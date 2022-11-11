TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TU has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TU stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after buying an additional 8,888,682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202,073 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,725 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.