TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.90.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Performance

TSE:T opened at C$28.93 on Monday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$26.30 and a 1 year high of C$34.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 99.40%.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.