Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of TS stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tenaris by 27.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Tenaris by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after acquiring an additional 683,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 56,903.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 562,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

