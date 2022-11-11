TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.51 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $236.11 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00084138 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00068584 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001754 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012456 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023693 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001448 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005576 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000271 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,807,743,851 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
