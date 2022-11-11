The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.
Aaron’s Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE AAN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $26.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 146,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
