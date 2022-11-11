The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after buying an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 146,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

