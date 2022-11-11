The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $70,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,833.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 55,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,057. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $144.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

