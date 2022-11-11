The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Raised by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.0% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,528,000 after buying an additional 1,260,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

