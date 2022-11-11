The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Raised by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.0% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,528,000 after buying an additional 1,260,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

