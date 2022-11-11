The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 237.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,365 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. 687,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,317,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

