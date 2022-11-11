The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

EEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,634. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 785.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 254,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 62,458 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.