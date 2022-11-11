The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 2,285,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,094. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,852,000 after buying an additional 1,738,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after purchasing an additional 347,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The GEO Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 74.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 82.7% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 1,225,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

