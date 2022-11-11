The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Transurban Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRAUF stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. Transurban Group has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $10.64.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

