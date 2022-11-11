The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

GT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $144,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.92. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

