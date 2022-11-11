The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

