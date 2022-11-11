The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,132,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the October 15th total of 890,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,332.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lottery in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Lottery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LTRCF remained flat at 2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Lottery has a one year low of 2.43 and a one year high of 2.90.

About Lottery

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

