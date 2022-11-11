The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Kahn Brothers Group Inc.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 693,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,325 shares of company stock valued at $18,947,806 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.05. 306,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823,639. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $334.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

