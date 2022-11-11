The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $71.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

