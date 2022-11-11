Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 140.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

