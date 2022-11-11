Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $49,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,514,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $19.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $540.50. 86,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

