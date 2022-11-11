TheStreet Downgrades PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) to D

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

NYSE:AGS opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.35 million. Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

