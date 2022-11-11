TheStreet Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.78.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 7.2 %
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.