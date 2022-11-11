TheStreet Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

