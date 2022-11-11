Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech Trading Down 20.3 %

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 million, a PE ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.07 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 56.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.