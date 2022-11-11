Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $174.24 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $174.24 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.55 or 0.99956357 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009118 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00244762 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01825584 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $12,112,260.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.