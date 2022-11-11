Tiaa Fsb Has $15.49 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average is $132.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

