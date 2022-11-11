Tiaa Fsb Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock worth $7,955,326. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

