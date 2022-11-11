Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,394 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

