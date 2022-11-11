Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,185 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 6.9 %

MA opened at $337.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,486 shares of company stock valued at $117,126,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

