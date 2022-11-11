Tiaa Fsb Sells 16,629 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after purchasing an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

