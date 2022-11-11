TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TJX. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $73.46. 164,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 43,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

