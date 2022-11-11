Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Sells $129,477.24 in Stock

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $129,477.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,758.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $68.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.12). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tompkins Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3,836.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 681.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

