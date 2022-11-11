Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.31.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$11.74 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.07 and a 12 month high of C$17.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

