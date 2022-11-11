Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,729 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 479,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.