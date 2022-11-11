Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,339,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after buying an additional 714,060 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

