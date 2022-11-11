Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,222 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $30,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.84. 33,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

