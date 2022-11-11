Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.40% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 258.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,521. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $828.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.