Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 60,309 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $47,505,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Lyft by 85,143.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 710,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 710,099 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 971,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,864,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

