Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 0.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $49,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 60,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,799. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.