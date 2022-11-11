Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 17,374 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 70.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 441,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 48,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

