Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 983,003 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,551,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 983,003 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $106,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENLC. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

