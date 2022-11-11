Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.81. 49,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.63. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $179.40.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

