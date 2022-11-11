Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 24,738 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 1,839,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 94,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

PAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

