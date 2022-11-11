Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 6,893 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NuStar Energy worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 728,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 110,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,014,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,326,604.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Articles

