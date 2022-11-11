Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,966 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 3.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 90,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ET traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.12. 416,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,699,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.