Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $132.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

