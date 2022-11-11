Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,706,449. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.68. 3,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

