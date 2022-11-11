Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas accounts for 1.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.23% of ONE Gas worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 26.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,591,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.52. 3,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,676. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

