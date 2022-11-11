Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises about 1.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.15% of Antero Midstream worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 73,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,179. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

