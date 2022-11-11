Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC decreased its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 222,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SJW traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.65. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

