Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $169.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $171.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.60.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

