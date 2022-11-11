Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 80.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOT. Cormark raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services Stock Up 5.2 %

TOT stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.03 and a 52 week high of C$9.53.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$179.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$886,048.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$886,048.35. In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$886,048.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$886,048.35. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,819,750. Insiders bought 348,852 shares of company stock worth $2,532,541 in the last ninety days.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.